4-day conference focuses on world’s most pressing issues

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani and international delegates yesterday wrapped up a momentous four-day conference focussing on tackling the world’s most pressing issues from climate resilience to entrepreneurial endeavors and sustainable water management.
The event called for gender-inclusive solutions reverberated through as a testament to innovation and inclusivity.
Organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), the conference was aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion.’
Under the USAID banner, the conference found its nurturing ground within the NRSP, spearheaded by the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) and boasting representation from 18 women’s universities across Pakistan.
A melting pot of ideas, the gathering of approximately 250 participants comprised a diverse spectrum—from representatives of US Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to esteemed Pakistani government officials, international benefactors, private sector giants, and grassroots civic bodies.
The mission was to unravel local development quandaries through the lens of tailored research and community-centric methodologies, all firmly rooted in the “Green Alliance” framework.
At the closing ceremony, Andrew Schofer, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, encapsulated the spirit of the event, stating, “May our shared commitment to ‘Inspire Inclusion’ propel us toward a future where the contributions of each individual, community, and partner are duly recognized and celebrated.”
Throughout the event, a harmonious blend of keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and networking galore allowed participants to not just share insights but to forge enduring partnerships. It was a collective endeavor, a coming together of minds and hearts, all with a singular focus: crafting a future that is not just sustainable but deeply inclusive. The conference marked a pivotal juncture in the global vow to nurture international collaborations while championing the pillars of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA).