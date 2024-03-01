7 matches decided in National Kabaddi Championship

ISLAMABAD - A total of seven matches were decided on the second day of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship, being organized by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex. Pakistan Police beat Islamabad by 39-10, HEC defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 28-8, Pakistan Army downed Punjab by 57-27, Wapda outpaced Balochistan by 35-20, HEC edged out Police by 49-39 and GB thumped Islamabad by 32-17. Meanwhile PAF got a walkover against Railways. Two matches would be played on Friday. PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana was also present on this occasion.