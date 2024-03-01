Friday, March 01, 2024
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi Championship

March 01, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A to­tal of seven matches were decided on the second day of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship, being organized by Paki­stan Kabaddi Federation here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Com­plex. Pakistan Police beat Islamabad by 39-10, HEC defeated Gilgit-Baltis­tan 28-8, Pakistan Army downed Punjab by 57-27, Wapda outpaced Balo­chistan by 35-20, HEC edged out Police by 49-39 and GB thumped Islam­abad by 32-17. Mean­while PAF got a walkover against Railways. Two matches would be played on Friday. PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sar­war Rana was also pres­ent on this occasion.

