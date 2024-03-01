Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

780-liter illegal fuel seized

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police have successfully recov­ered 780 litres of illicit fuel during an ongoing crack­down against illegal fuel agencies, as announced by a police spokesman on Thursday. This decisive action comes in response to the directives issued by DPO Abdul Rauf Babar.

The crackdown, spear­headed by a team from Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Cir­cle Malik Anees ul Hasan, along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, resulted in the confiscation of 13 canisters containing ap­proximately 780 litres of Iranian diesel. The oper­ation also led to the ar­rest of Rozi Khan, son of Umar Hayat and a resi­dent of Kulachi.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709260679.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024