780-liter illegal fuel seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police have successfully recov­ered 780 litres of illicit fuel during an ongoing crack­down against illegal fuel agencies, as announced by a police spokesman on Thursday. This decisive action comes in response to the directives issued by DPO Abdul Rauf Babar.

The crackdown, spear­headed by a team from Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Cir­cle Malik Anees ul Hasan, along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, resulted in the confiscation of 13 canisters containing ap­proximately 780 litres of Iranian diesel. The oper­ation also led to the ar­rest of Rozi Khan, son of Umar Hayat and a resi­dent of Kulachi.