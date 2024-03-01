780-liter illegal fuel seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police have successfully recovered 780 litres of illicit fuel during an ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies, as announced by a police spokesman on Thursday. This decisive action comes in response to the directives issued by DPO Abdul Rauf Babar.
The crackdown, spearheaded by a team from Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan, along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, resulted in the confiscation of 13 canisters containing approximately 780 litres of Iranian diesel. The operation also led to the arrest of Rozi Khan, son of Umar Hayat and a resident of Kulachi.