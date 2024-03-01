ADB delegation shows interest in mega development projects in Punjab

LAHORE - A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) met Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) Director Gen­eral/Lahore Commissioner, Muham­mad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday. The delegation was briefed on vari­ous projects in Lahore during the meeting and session. Briefings were given on road structures, transport systems, and traffic engineering in different parts of the provincial capi­tal. Transport smart mobility, envi­ronmental health, and urban-friend­ly transport systems were also come under discussion during the session. The delegation expressed interest in mega development projects in the provincial capital.Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the necessity for com­mercial initiatives to make smart mobility terminals self-sustainable. He highlighted the completion of working on promoting cycling cul­ture for a healthy environment in the city. The Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA also briefed the delegation on initiatives for environmental health, including targets for elec­tric bikes and measures to combat smog. The delegation was provided with detailed briefings on ongoing and approved development projects in the city. Participants in the ses­sion included Principal Transport Specialist at the Asian Development Bank Syed Hassanein Haider, Proj­ect Officer Transport Hamid Khan, Transport Consultant Huma Zahi, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed, Director Development Lahore Division Javaid Rashid Chohan, NESPAK, TEPA, and LDA engineers and other members.