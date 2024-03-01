Ali Amin Gandapur elected KP chief minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The newly elected speaker Babar Saleem Swati who took oath yesterday presided over the KP Assembly session.

In the 106 house, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes.

Ali Amin Gandapur was named for the Chief Ministership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by PTI founder Imran Khan.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the PTI.

Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Earlier, Saleem Swati elected as Speaker of KP Assembly by bagging 89 votes whereas Peoples Party’s Ihsan Ullah Khan got 17 votes.

On the other side, PTI woman member from Chitral Surayya Bibi was elected as deputy speaker of KP assembly. She bagged 87 votes against her opponent PTI-P’s Arbab Waseem who secured 19 votes.

The newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took oath of membership amid a ruckus caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the legislature.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council has been the largest parliamentary block in KP Assembly with 91 members, while the JUI have 07, PML-N 05, PPP-04, ANP and PTI-P have one member each in the house.