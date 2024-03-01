Armed intruders ransack affluent homes, hold family hostage

SWABI - In a harrowing incident on Wednesday night, an affluent family fell victim to a home invasion by five unidentified suspects.
Armed with hammers, iron, and pistols, the intruders forcibly entered the house, breaking locks and instilling fear throughout. Mohammad Khalid, the homeowner, recounted the terrifying experience when the assailants, under the cover of darkness, threatened the family members and broke into their rooms.
During the invasion, the suspects held the family hostage, tying their hands as they ransacked the premises. The criminals made off with a significant haul, including mobile phones, six tola ornaments, Rs 40,000 in cash, three precious blankets, and a motorcycle. The victims left traumatized, reported the incident by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kalu Khan police station.
Law enforcement has promptly initiated an investigation, registering an FIR against the unidentified culprits. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators and bring justice to the aggrieved family.