Armed intruders ransack affluent homes, hold family hostage

Muqaddam Khan
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI  -  In a harrowing incident on Wednesday night, an af­fluent family fell victim to a home invasion by five un­identified suspects. 

Armed with hammers, iron, and pistols, the in­truders forcibly entered the house, breaking locks and instilling fear throughout. Mohammad Khalid, the homeowner, recounted the terrifying experi­ence when the assailants, under the cover of dark­ness, threatened the family members and broke into their rooms.

During the invasion, the suspects held the fami­ly hostage, tying their hands as they ransacked the premises. The criminals made off with a significant haul, including mobile phones, six tola ornaments, Rs 40,000 in cash, three precious blankets, and a motor­cycle. The victims left traumatized, reported the inci­dent by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kalu Khan police station.

Law enforcement has promptly initiated an inves­tigation, registering an FIR against the unidentified culprits. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators and bring justice to the aggrieved family.

Muqaddam Khan

