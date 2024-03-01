Article 370 unveiled

With the decision taken by the Indian Supreme Court, India has verily demonstrated its true spirit. The abrogation of Article 370 is seen as a dehumanizing practice led by them. It is an effective attempt to turn the Kashmiris into a minority in their own ancestral land. Though Kashmir is recognised as a disputed territory between Pakistan and India on the global front, unethical decisions like this one persist in BJP-Modi’s government. Pakistan has not accepted this decision and will diplomatically seek justice for the Kashmiris at the UN. All in all, the Indian top Court’s decision is nothing more than a ‘political agenda,’ which has intense repercussions on the lives of the Kashmiris and on Kashmir itself.
What is Article 370?: Article 370 of the Constitution of India was inserted in 1949 as a ‘temporary provision’. Implementing this article at that time was an amicable decision. However, its status as a temporary provision made Pakistanis and Kashmiris unhappy. It had key provisions as follows:
Autonomy: With Article 370, Kashmir had autonomy. It could maintain its own constitution, flag, and even its own parliament. The special autonomy was applicable except in matters of defence, communication, and internal affairs—a win-win situation for Kashmir.
Special Status: The princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was governed by a separate set of laws. However, no Indian was allowed to buy land there or be a permanent resident.
Abrogation of Article 370 and its Repercussions: In 2019, with the decision of the apex court of India, India revoked Article 370 from its constitution. However, it was sort of a ‘secret mission’ to abrogate the article. None of the Kashmiris or Kashmiri political leaders were asked their views on that decision. At the time of revoking Article 370, the internet was shut down, and almost 10,000 troops were sent to Kashmir just to instil terror and fear among them. This is how Article 370 was revoked in 2019. Moreover, India was well aware of its repercussions, and that is why they revoked the article. It was, no doubt, a political agenda led by the BJP government. The repercussions are as follows:
One of the true motives of India behind its revocation was turning the Kashmiris into a minority in their ancestral land. As of now, Indians are allowed to buy land in Kashmir and settle there permanently.
Apart from this, after the abrogation of Article 370, India has bifurcated Kashmir. Now, Ladakh is no longer part of Kashmir. For a nation, its land, language, and culture are everything. This decision of India’s apex court is nothing but violent. These repercussions and, majorly, the change in Kashmir’s map, is like pouring salt on the wounds of the Kashmiris who are already bearing the brunt of the brutal forces of India.
The decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the abrogation of Article 370 is not approved by the Kashmiris or Pakistan. Unequivocally, Pakistan has always advocated for the rights of the Kashmiris (illegally occupied by India) in the charter of the UN. Additionally, this historic decision taken by the Indian apex court has further marginalised the Kashmiris and produced a sense of insecurity by allowing Indians the right to purchase land in Kashmir. Therefore, this decision, despite the ground realities, was put forth to oppress the Kashmiris. In this sense, there is not much difference between Kashmir and Palestine. Thus, Pakistan, as always, must seek justice for them, and international organizations must show keen interest in solving this everlasting dispute.
SAHIL AHMED DERO,
Larkana.