ASP Sheherbano Naqvi gets royal invitation to visit Saudi Arabia

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi got the royal invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in recognition of her bravery which she showed in Lahore’s Ichhra market.

The fearless police officer rescued a woman from a mob on Feb 26 in crowded market of Ichhra, Lahore.

The police officer called on ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Friday. The Saudi ambassador invited the brave police officer on a royal visit of the holy land with her family.

ASP Sherbano will visit Saudi Arabia soon with her family. Sherbano was lauded for her brave act to rescue a woman from the mob.

A woman was publicly harassed and accused of blasphemy for wearing a calligraphy kurta and ASP Shehrbano had escorted her out of the market.

The police officer has been applauded by the authorities and the public alike since then.

Earlier, she also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at the General Headquarters. The COAS lauded ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in defusing a volatile situation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have also nominated Naqvi for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also all praise for Naqvi over her brave role.

“Thank you Shehrbano! We are all proud of you,” Maryam tweeted.