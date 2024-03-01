Friday, March 01, 2024
Babar Swati vows to run assembly affairs smoothly

Agencies
March 01, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The newly-elected speaker of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Thurs­day expressed gratitude to the party leaders and friends for his election and assured to run the af­fairs of the assembly as per the constitution. Ad­dressing the assembly after taking oath, he said people expect that the House would work for their welfare and the prosperity of the province. He said the political parties were victimized in the past and hoped the new chief minister KP and members of the assembly would jointly serve the masses while putting aside their political differences.

Agencies

