Friday, March 01, 2024
Biden declared ‘fit for duty’ as age issue looms in election

Agencies
March 01, 2024
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON   -   US President Joe Biden remains “fit for duty” with no new health worries, his doctor said Wednesday after the 81-year-old’s last medical ahead of an elec­tion in which his age is a key issue. The keenly awaited annual examination at the Walter Reed military medi­cal center outside Wash­ington came just weeks after a special counsel re­port that portrayed him as elderly and forgetful. “He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accom­modations,” White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a summary. The only new issue this year was Biden’s use of a machine to keep his airways clear at night and reduce sleep disruption, along with an emergency dental procedure, O’Connor said after the examination. Biden suffers from a range of minor physical issues including a stiff walk due to wear and tear in his spine but there was no significant change in them from last year, the report said

Agencies

