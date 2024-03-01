Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Don­ald Trump will pay dueling vis­its to the US-Mexico border Thursday in a bid to win over voters on one of the most divi­sive issues of November’s pres­idential election. The show­down in Texas comes at a time when record numbers of mi­grant crossings into the United States are posing a major threat to Biden’s chances of prevent­ing a Trump comeback. Demo­crat Biden will meet border pa­trol and other law enforcement agents in Brownsville, Texas, while Republican Trump heads to Eagle Pass, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) to the west.