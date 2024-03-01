Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will pay dueling visits to the US-Mexico border Thursday in a bid to win over voters on one of the most divisive issues of November’s presidential election. The showdown in Texas comes at a time when record numbers of migrant crossings into the United States are posing a major threat to Biden’s chances of preventing a Trump comeback. Democrat Biden will meet border patrol and other law enforcement agents in Brownsville, Texas, while Republican Trump heads to Eagle Pass, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) to the west.