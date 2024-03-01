By-elections on six vacant Senate seats on March 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule for conducting elections to fill six vacant Senate seats, with the voting set for March 14.

According to the ECP, six Senate seats fell vacant due to Senate members being elected to other legislative bodies: these seats include one in Islamabad, two in Sindh and three in Balochistan.

As per the schedule, the collection of nomination papers will take place on March 2 and 3.

Lists of candidates are set to be published on March 3, with scrutiny of nomination papers to be finalised by March 5.

Appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be heard on March 7 and resolved by March 9.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on March 9, after which candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until March 10. Polling is scheduled for March 14.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have vacated their Senate seats after being elected as members of the National Assembly.

Nisar Ahmed Khuro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar have been elected as members of the provincial assembly of Sindh, while Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti have become members of the Balochistan Assembly.