Cameron Green’s century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test

WELLINGTON - Cameron Green slammed only his second Test century on Thursday to steer Australia to 279-9 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here at Basin Reserve. The visitors were tottering on 89-4 after be­ing put into bat at the Ba­sin Reserve before Green dug in for a rescue mission with the help of Mitch­ell Marsh, who made 40. The 24-year-old Cameron Green brought up three figures with his 16th four in the final over to end un­beaten on 103 with Josh Hazlewood yet to score. Green fought back after New Zealand seamer Matt Henry took the key wick­ets of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marsh to end with 4-43 on a green pitch. Henry dismissed Smith for 31 before lunch, bowled Khawaja for 33 af­ter the break then snagged Marsh and Nathan Lyon, for five. Scott Kuggeleijn, restored to the side, also grabbed two wickets, re­moving out-of-form Mar­nus Labuschagne for one and Alex Carey for 10. Black Caps rising star Will O’Rourke, who took nine wickets on his debut this month, bagged two more in the shape of Travis Head (1) and Mitchell Starc (9).