CM’s clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended

LAHORE - In response to di­rectives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) initiated special cleaning activities across the city as part of the ‘Suth­ra Punjab’ [Clean Punjab] campaign, besides taking stern action over neg­ligence and suspended four officials.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ba­bar Sahib Din conducted surprise visits to various locations and ex­pressed disappointment over the sanitation standards at Shahdara and took strict action against sev­eral officials.

Zonal Officer Shafaqat, Zonal Of­ficer Malik Mustafa, Supervisor Mu­hammad Ali, and MVI Naseer Amin faced immediate suspension due to their failure to maintain adequate cleanliness standards.

Additionally, a warning was issued to Town Manager Muazam Butt and Town Manager Saad Talal. CEO Ba­bar Sahib Din passed instructions for a 24-hour ultimatum to make Shahdara a zero-waste area.