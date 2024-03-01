Comedian Richard Lewis, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star, dead at 76

LOS ANGELES - Comedian and actor Richard Lewis, whose self-deprecating humour and acerbic wit in shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Anything but Love” entertained audiences for decades, has died, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham. He was 76. Abraham said in an email to CNN that the en­tertainer passed away “peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles on Tues­day night after having a heart attack. In April of 2023, Richard revealed that he had been living with Parkin­son’s disease. Known as a comic’s comic, Lewis made his first appear­ance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1974, becoming a staple of the late-night comedy scene. On screen, Lewis has played himself for years on “Curb Your En­thusiasm” opposite his friend Larry David, at one point joking during an episode this season about which one of them looked worse. As his career blossomed with cable specials in the 1980s, Lewis also migrated into acting roles, starring opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom “Anything but Love,” playing Prince John in Mel Brooks’ movie comedy “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and branching out into drama as a struggling alco­holic in the 1995 film “Drunks.” In a statement, a spokesperson for HBO (which, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery), said Lewis’ “come­dic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched.” “Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter,” the state­ment read. Arguably best known for his role on “Curb,” Lewis just recent­ly shared that the decision to play himself on the hit series was cre­ator David’s idea. “It’s spectacularly unique to be able to be in a scene where other actors are not them­selves and I’m myself,” Lewis told Vanity Fair in an interview that was published earlier this month. Lewis and David’s relationship extended beyond the screen, having been in each other’s lives since their 20s. Their friendship is the mechanism that led David to asking Lewis to join the cast of “Curb.” Calling David “the best friend you could ever imagine,” Lewis said in the interview that “the show gives me another vehicle to ex­press my feelings to Larry, because we are the oldest of friends.”