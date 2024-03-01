Commissioner urges tree plantation amid climate crisis

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, stressed the crucial need for increased tree planting and regular maintenance in light of climate change and its severe consequences. He expressed this during the distribution of 30,000 saplings by the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) to Assistant Com­missioners, assigned for planting in their respec­tive tehsils. The event saw the presence of Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Saeedullah Jan, and other officials.

During a briefing, PTC officials highlighted their commitment to environmental improvement by pro­viding various plant types to farmers and govern­ment institutions. They revealed plans to distribute a total of 21 lakh saplings in Mardan, Swabi, Mansehra, and Buner this year.

Commissioner Shaukat Yousafzai commended PTC’s plantation initiative and directed Assistant Commissioners to ensure the proper planting and maintenance of the trees in their respective areas. Emphasizing the urgency of climate change, he urged all institutions, including the Forest Department, to fulfil their responsibilities.

Inaugurating the plantation campaign, Commis­sioner Yousafzai planted saplings in the Commis­sioner’s office lawn, symbolizing the collective effort needed to address the challenges of climate change.