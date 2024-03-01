Conference on ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ to be held on March 5-6 at NTU

FAISALABAD - The 3rd international conference on ‘Knowledge Based Textiles’ will be held on March 5-6 at the National Textile Univer­sity, here. The event is being hosted by the National Textile University, Pakistan’s pre­mier textile institute, under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex) funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The main objective of the conference is to review the status of value addition in textile products and to devise a scientific strategy for product diversifica­tion to achieve sustainable growth in textile exports. This conference will bring promi­nent academic scientists, research scholars, and industry experts together to discuss and share their expertise, experiences, and research findings in diverse areas including textiles, composites, circular textiles, func­tional and smart textiles, natural fibers, in­novation in textile production processes, advanced textiles and traceability.

More than 30 international speakers from the USA, UK, Indonesia, China, Qatar, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Estonia and Malaysia are participating in this conference. The conference will also be attended by all textiles related institutes and renowned industries, which make it the most prestigious scientific event of the coun­try. A workshop on incorporating Circularity in Textile value chains will be held on 5th of March, followed by a conference on Knowl­edge-based Textiles. Interloop Textile Inno­vation Exhibition and Ceremony on Innova­tion Awards will be held on 6th of March. The innovation competition will bring the innovations across the country in the area of circularity and sustainability. More than 250 delegations, 40 plus innovative projects, 25 universities, 100 industries, 6 textile associa­tions including PHMA, PRGMEA, APTMA, AP­BUMA, CLOA, Dyes & Chemical association will be participating in the different activi­ties of the conference. There are two exciting panel discussion on topics “Navigating the Global Fashion Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities for Textile Manufacturers” and “Charting the Path: Advancing Pakistan’s Textile Industry Through Circular Prac­tices” moderated by Dr. Shahid Rasul from Northumbria University, UK and Dr. Munir Ashraf, National Textile University, Pakistan.