Friday, March 01, 2024
Cop honoured for election security, drug busts

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar Police Lines hosted a commendation ceremony on Thursday to recognize the dedication and success of clerical and executive staff. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar led the event, focusing on acknowledging achievements in election security arrangements and the effective fight against drug-related crimes in the region.

In his address, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar empha­sized the importance of utilizing professional skills to ensure public safety. He commended the dedication and hard work of the police officers and personnel in­volved in significant actions against narcotics-related crimes, urging them to sustain their vigilant efforts.

The award distribution ceremony, held at the CCPO’s office in the Malik Saad Police Lines, hon­oured several individuals for their exemplary perfor­mance. Recognized were clerical staff members in­cluding Babar Khan, Hizbullah, and Sajjad Ahmed, as well as executive staff members such as Ishaq Khan, Nisar Khan, Gul Ahmad, Farooq Iqbal, Qayyum Khan, Taimur Khan, and Adnanullah.

Additionally, district Khyber police officers Bakht Zada, Maghrib Gul, Herdum Gul, Dil Jan, and Zeen Khan were lauded and awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates for their outstanding performance.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar underscored the signifi­cance of teamwork and dedication in accomplishing significant responsibilities effectively. He stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to fulfil responsibilities and maintain law and order in the region.

Our Staff Reporter

