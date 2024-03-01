Court decides PTI founder’s appearance through video link

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Thursday de­cided to mark the attendance of PTI founder through video link in six bail cases. The PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi would also attend hearing of a case through the video link. Additional District and Ses­sions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases. The defence lawyer prayed the court to is­sue directives for the appear­ance of PTI’s founder and his wife on next date of hearing. The court instructed the ad­ministration of Adiala Jail to make arrangements for video link for appearance of the ac­cused and adjourned the case.