ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the ju­dicial remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till March 28, in a terrorism case. The accused was produced before the duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Has­san due to the leave of ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muham­mad Zulqarnain. On the occa­sion, Parvez Elahi requested the court to grant a long date as it was difficult for him to travel. The extended the judi­cial remand till March 28, and adjourned the case.