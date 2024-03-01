CTD successfully prosecutes 9 criminals in anti-terrrosim courts

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh conducted a crackdown on banned organ­isations and successfully prosecuted 9 criminals in anti-terrorism courts. According to Sindh CTD spokesperson, all the apprehended criminals were involved in cases related to illegal weapons, am­munition, explosives, and murder.

Khairpur anti-terrorism court sentenced Nav­eed Ahmed, Shahzeb Khan, and Syed Qasim each to 10 years in prison for trafficking weapons for banned organisations. The Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced Shahzeb Ahmed and Tashkeer Ahmed each to 2 years in prison for their involve­ment in terrorism. Syed Qasim, Umar Farooq, and Imran were each sentenced to one year in prison by the court for illegal possession of weapons. The Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced Ezat to 14 years in one case and 7 years in another for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition. All convicted individuals were arrested by Sindh CTD.