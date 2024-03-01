Friday, March 01, 2024
Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges

Agencies
March 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar on Thurs­day expressed optimism about upcoming govern­ment which according to him has the capacity to confront prevailing eco­nomic challenges with col­lective efforts. Speaking to media outside the Parlia­ment house, he empha­sised the need for waging collective efforts for eco­nomic recovery, leading to sustainable growth. To a question about the portfo­lio of Finance Minister, Dar said the decision in that re­gard has not been made fi­nal, however he was ready to take any responsibility lies on his shoulders by party leadership. So far, he said only nomination for the slot of Prime Minister and Speaker of the Na­tional Assembly has been finalized while decision about rest of the portfolios yet to be decided.

