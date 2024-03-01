Friday, March 01, 2024
DC, DPO express sympathy to family over death of a student

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -   Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq visited Mian Chanu imme­diately after the incident of a car running over the stu­dents of Girls Model School on Mian Chanu Road and expressed their sympathy to the family over the death of the student. DC reviewed the medical treatment of 2 female students who were injured in a car accident at Tehsil Headquarters Hospi­tal and asked Assistant Com­missioner Rameez Zafar, MS Dr Nazir Haraj to provide the best medical facilities to the injured female students. DC said on this occasion that the car driver Ali Afzal has been taken into cus­tody by taking immediate action. One female student died and 2 female students were injured due to the high speed of the car driver. DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that justice will be ensured by fulfilling all the legal re­quirements District admin­istration in action regarding Talambah petrol pump fire incident District Adminis­tration in action regard­ing Talambah petrol pump fire incident. Deputy Com­missioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, DPO Rana Umar Fa­rooq reached the house of deceased oil tanker driver Shahid R/o Abdul Hakeem. After Fateha Khawani, Dep­uty Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu also assured to provide free education to the children of the deceased driver under the auspices of the government.

Staff Reporter

