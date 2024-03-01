DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Thursday said that trees were extremely essen­tial for human life, as they were the biggest source of oxygen and food for living beings. He expressed these views while inaugurat­ing the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in his office. Ad­ditional Deputy Com­missioner, Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Forest Of­ficer Mumtaz Majeedano and other officers were also present on the oc­casion. Dr. Khowaja fur­ther said that thousands of trees would be plant­ed in schools, colleges, highways, government offices and other places in this campaign. He appealed to the public to plant trees in empty spaces in their homes so that environmental pol­lution could be avoided, and a healthy environ­ment could be created for the future genera­tions. On this occasion, Forest Officer Mumtaz Majeedano informed that 10 thousand trees would be planted at various locations in this campaign, where sweet water and facility of gar­dener was available.