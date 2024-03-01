Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Thursday said that trees were extremely essen­tial for human life, as they were the biggest source of oxygen and food for living beings. He expressed these views while inaugurat­ing the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in his office. Ad­ditional Deputy Com­missioner, Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Forest Of­ficer Mumtaz Majeedano and other officers were also present on the oc­casion. Dr. Khowaja fur­ther said that thousands of trees would be plant­ed in schools, colleges, highways, government offices and other places in this campaign. He appealed to the public to plant trees in empty spaces in their homes so that environmental pol­lution could be avoided, and a healthy environ­ment could be created for the future genera­tions. On this occasion, Forest Officer Mumtaz Majeedano informed that 10 thousand trees would be planted at various locations in this campaign, where sweet water and facility of gar­dener was available.

Over 100 killed as Israeli forces shell crowd waiting for aid in Gaza

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709260679.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024