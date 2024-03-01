Delivery boy killed in ‘targeted attack’ by three persons

KARACHI - A delivery boy was shot dead near Karachi University on Thursday.
The police sources said that the delivery boy was targeted by three people riding a motorbike, reported a private news channel. Unknown men fled the scene after killing the delivery boy. Initial investigation ruled out robbery resistance behind the killing, while further investigation is underway. The dead body has been shifted to the nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, two including a woman were killed in separate incidents in different areas of the metropolis. A robber was also killed in firing of police constable. According to details, unidentified armed men shot dead a man at Sharah-e-Faisal near Airport and fled the scene. Identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. A woman was abducted and killed in Korangi area. Police arrested the accused. A police constable shot dead a suspected robber near Natha Khan Bridge.
The bodies were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.
In another incident, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 181 kilogram drugs and arrested three drug peddlers during five operations conducted in various cities of country, an ANF spokesperson said on Thursday.
According to spokesperson, operations against drug pushers were conducted in Multan, Quetta, Hassanabad and at Lakpass toll plaza.
During operations, 175 kilogram heroin, three kilogram hashish, two kilogram heroin, one kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) and 350 gram weed were recovered besides arrest of three drug peddlers. Separate cases were registered against the detainees under Drug Act and further investigations were underway.