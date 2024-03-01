DG anti-corruption powers restored

LAHORE - The powers of DG anti-corruption to initiate inquiries against senior government officers have been restored after expiry of the ordinance curtailing his powers. The ordinance, issued during the tenure of caretaker taker government three months ago, expired on February 28. This ordinance prevented the DG anti-corruption from taking any action against the senior officers on charges of corruption without approval from the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, and administrative secretaries. The law department had not issued a new ordinance till the filing of this report, sources confirmed.