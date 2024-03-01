DG anti-corruption powers restored

LAHORE - The powers of DG anti-corruption to initiate inquiries against senior gov­ernment officers have been restored after expiry of the ordinance curtail­ing his powers. The ordinance, is­sued during the tenure of caretaker taker government three months ago, expired on February 28. This ordi­nance prevented the DG anti-corrup­tion from taking any action against the senior officers on charges of corruption without approval from the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, and administrative secre­taries. The law department had not issued a new ordinance till the filing of this report, sources confirmed.