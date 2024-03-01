Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DG anti-corruption powers restored

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The powers of DG anti-corruption to initiate inquiries against senior gov­ernment officers have been restored after expiry of the ordinance curtail­ing his powers. The ordinance, is­sued during the tenure of caretaker taker government three months ago, expired on February 28. This ordi­nance prevented the DG anti-corrup­tion from taking any action against the senior officers on charges of corruption without approval from the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, and administrative secre­taries. The law department had not issued a new ordinance till the filing of this report, sources confirmed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709260679.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024