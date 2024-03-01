EBM joins hands with Youniform.co

LAHORE - English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM), a key player in the food industry, has announced its strategic collaboration with Youniform.co, a leading online uniform provider. This partnership marks a significant leap towards redefining corporate elegance and establishing unparalleled standards for the workforce.
In expressing his satisfaction with the partnership, Shariq Kaleem, Senior Manager of Administration, Industrial Relations, and Security at EBM, stated, “The prime reason for selecting Youniform was the exceptional quality and standard depicted in the materials offered. The craftsmanship, particularly in the stitching, was amazing. This was the main reason we chose Youniform for our workers’ uniforms. Based on the consistently high quality offered, we have no reservations in recommending them for the provision of quality uniforms.”
Sajid Katiya, Co-Founder of Youniform.co, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality assurance, stating, “In a pioneering move within the Pakistani uniform industry, we are the first to establish strategic partnerships with buying houses, ensuring the procurement and delivery of the highest quality products. From the initial stages of thread selection to the completion of the finished product, our uniforms undergo rigorous testing multiple times, adhering to the most stringent export quality standards for both local and international consumers.”