EBM joins hands with Youniform.co

LAHORE - English Biscuits Manufactur­ers (EBM), a key player in the food industry, has announced its strategic collaboration with Youniform.co, a leading online uniform provider. This partner­ship marks a significant leap towards redefining corporate elegance and establishing un­paralleled standards for the workforce.

In expressing his satisfaction with the partnership, Shariq Kaleem, Senior Manager of Administration, Industrial Re­lations, and Security at EBM, stated, “The prime reason for selecting Youniform was the ex­ceptional quality and standard depicted in the materials of­fered. The craftsmanship, par­ticularly in the stitching, was amazing. This was the main rea­son we chose Youniform for our workers’ uniforms. Based on the consistently high quality of­fered, we have no reservations in recommending them for the provision of quality uniforms.”

Sajid Katiya, Co-Founder of Youniform.co, highlighted the company’s unwavering com­mitment to innovation and quality assurance, stating, “In a pioneering move within the Pakistani uniform industry, we are the first to establish stra­tegic partnerships with buying houses, ensuring the procure­ment and delivery of the high­est quality products. From the initial stages of thread selec­tion to the completion of the finished product, our uniforms undergo rigorous testing multi­ple times, adhering to the most stringent export quality stan­dards for both local and inter­national consumers.”