ECP approves schedule for presidential election 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially unveiled the schedule for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

According to the outlined timeline, prospective candidates are required to submit their nomination papers by 12 am on March 2, marking the commencement of the electoral process.

Following the submission phase, the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place on March 4, ensuring a thorough examination of each candidate's eligibility and credentials for the prestigious role of the president of Pakistan.

On March 5, candidates successfully nominated will be able to retrieve their papers, and the ECP will simultaneously release the list of contenders vying for the coveted presidential seat.

The pivotal day for the presidential election is set for March 9, when polling will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm in the Parliament House and the four provincial assemblies.

According to constitutional provisions, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will assume the crucial role of the Returning Officer (RO) for the presidential election, overseeing the entire voting process.