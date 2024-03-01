Election for NA speaker, deputy speaker to be held today

The election for the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, through a secret ballot, will be held today (Friday).

Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Amir Dogar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Sunni Ittehad Council (PTI-SIC) will contest for the coveted post of Speaker National Assembly.

Ghulam Mustafa Shah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Junaid Akbar of SIC will contest for the post of Deputy Speaker. Meanwhile, the members who did not take oath in the National Assembly session on Thursday will be sworn in today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of the top slot of prime minister of Pakistan has been announced.

Citing the schedule released by the National Assembly Secretariat, Dunya News reports that the election for the coveted position will take place on March 3 (Sunday).

As per the schedule, aspiring candidates can obtain nomination papers by 2:00 pm on March 2 (Saturday), and the completion of scrutiny of the nomination papers will be ensured the same day by 3:00 pm.

The PML-N has picked Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI-SIC has chosen Omar Ayub for the position of prime minister. For victory, a candidate must secure 169 votes.