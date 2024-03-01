Friday, March 01, 2024
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Experts have suggested to establish specif­ic zones for industries, residential projects and greenery in all cities, with strict action against the factors contributing to smog to combat environmental issues. They expressed their views at a conference on environmental sciences held here at Pun­jab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Thursday. Environmental Protection De­partment, Traffic Police and experts from private sector including Managing Direc­tor PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Mus­tansar Feroz, SSP Operations, and others participated. Representatives of depart­ments of environment, education, traffic police, NGOs and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce addressed the conference.

