Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

LAHORE - Experts have suggested to establish specif­ic zones for industries, residential projects and greenery in all cities, with strict action against the factors contributing to smog to combat environmental issues. They expressed their views at a conference on environmental sciences held here at Pun­jab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Thursday. Environmental Protection De­partment, Traffic Police and experts from private sector including Managing Direc­tor PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Mus­tansar Feroz, SSP Operations, and others participated. Representatives of depart­ments of environment, education, traffic police, NGOs and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce addressed the conference.