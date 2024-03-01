FIA arrests human trafficker

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in heinous crimes related to human smuggling from Sheikhupura. According to a spokesman of the agency, under the directive of Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Virk, a special team raided and arrested Hassan Ali, during its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers. Hassan had extorted millions of rupees from citizens to facilitate their illegal migration abroad, raids were underway to apprehend other accomplices of the suspect, spokesperson added.
SUSPECT OF ILLEGAL CURRENCY EXCHANGE HELD
Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in illegal currency exchange. According to FIA spokesman, on the direction of Lahore Zone Director