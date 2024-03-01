Friday, March 01, 2024
FIA arrests human trafficker

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Federal In­vestigation Agency (FIA) on Thurs­day arrested a suspect involved in heinous crimes related to human smuggling from Sheikhupura. Ac­cording to a spokesman of the agen­cy, under the directive of Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Virk, a special team raided and arrested Hassan Ali, during its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers. Hassan had extorted millions of rupees from citizens to facilitate their illegal mi­gration abroad, raids were underway to apprehend other accomplices of the suspect, spokesperson added.

SUSPECT OF ILLEGAL CURRENCY EXCHANGE HELD

Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have ar­rested a man for his alleged involve­ment in illegal currency exchange. According to FIA spokesman, on the direction of Lahore Zone Director

Staff Reporter

