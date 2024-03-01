Friday, March 01, 2024
FIA cybercrime seeks 2-day physical remand of accused involved in illegal SIMs issuance

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Fed­eral Investigation Agen­cy’s Cyber Crime sought 2-day physical remand of the accused involved in the illegal issuance of mo­bile phone SIMs. 

According to the FIA Spokesperson FIA Cy­bercrime Rawalpindi in a major operation on the instructions of Addition­al Director Cybercrime Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ab­dul Rauf crackdown against those doing illegal business of mobile phone SIMs.

Inspector Badar Shahzad arrested 3 suspects from Rawalpindi in a raid on the recommendation of Paki­stan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

During the raid, a large number of illegal mobile phone SIMs were recov­ered from the accused in­cluded Fahad Khan, Khalil Gibran and Jafar Hussain.

During the raid, 8 mobile phones, laptops, 5 BVS de­vices, 770 silicone thumb prints, 285 thumb prints were recovered from the accused.

DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

11 thousand digital thumb prints and 3246 il­legal active mobile phone SIMs were also recovered from the accused.

The accused were in­volved in illegal activation of mobile phone SIMs.

The accused were found involved in activating mi­crofinance banking ac­counts through alleged silicon fingers and using them for fraud.

