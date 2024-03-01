Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

LAHORE - A fire broke out at Lahore Pace Plaza, situated at Link Road, here on Thursday. The plaza was filled with smoke after the inci­dent. On receiving information, six vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters successfully con­trolled the fire, and no loss of life was reported, according to Rescue-1122 spokesman. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the fire incident. She expressed her concern and directed the fire brigade and Rescue-1122 to im­mediately initiate relief efforts. She instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to promptly reach the scene of the incident. Em­phasising safety of citizens and their property, she underscored the need to ensure their protection.