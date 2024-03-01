Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A fire broke out at Lahore Pace Plaza, situated at Link Road, here on Thursday. The plaza was filled with smoke after the inci­dent. On receiving information, six vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters successfully con­trolled the fire, and no loss of life was reported, according to Rescue-1122 spokesman. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the fire incident. She expressed her concern and directed the fire brigade and Rescue-1122 to im­mediately initiate relief efforts. She instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to promptly reach the scene of the incident. Em­phasising safety of citizens and their property, she underscored the need to ensure their protection.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709260679.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024