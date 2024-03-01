First Court proceedings through video link facility for advocates

LARKANA - In a historic milestone, the Circuit Court Larkana under the auspices of the Sindh High Court has successfully imple­mented a video link facility for advocates to participate in court proceedings remotely and in far-flung areas.

Additional Registrar Deedar Ali Metlo of High Court Circuit Bench Larkana said on Thurs­day that Counsel for the Peti­tioner, Ghulam Asghar Pathan, joined Court Proceedings from the Principal Seat Karachi be­fore the Honorable Division Bench consisting of Honour­able Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar (Senior Sitting Judge) and Honorable Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, making sub­missions remotely.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, an Ad­vocate also physically appeared before Bench No. 01 at the Cir­cuit Court and made submis­sions, to which the Counsel at the Principal Seat responded online. This event marked a sig­nificant leap in enhancing access to justice through digital means.

This innovative initiative and historic event demonstrates a commitment to modernising le­gal processes and ensuring un­interrupted court proceedings, particularly in remote regions. Leveraging technology, the Cir­cuit Court Larkana, under the umbrella of Principal Seat Kara­chi, now enables litigants, law­yers, and judges to participate in hearings remotely, overcom­ing geographical barriers and streamlining the judicial process.

The introduction of court pro­ceedings via video link facility reflects the judiciary’s continu­ous responsiveness to evolving societal needs, especially after the challenges posed by the global pandemic in 2020. This period has seen an acceleration in the High Court’s use of tech­nology to dispense justice.

By embracing digital solu­tions, the Sindh High Court Cir­cuit Court in Larkana aims to ex­pedite case resolutions, reduce logistical burdens, and uphold the principles of fairness and efficiency in dispensing justice. The implementation of the Court proceedings via video link facil­ity underscores the Sindh High Court’s dedication to harnessing innovation for the betterment of legal proceedings. It sets a prec­edent for other jurisdictions to follow suit, paving the way for a more agile, resilient, and inclu­sive justice system.