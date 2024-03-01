Five model villages to be established in each district in south Punjab

BAHAWALPUR - On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Secretary of Local Government for South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi announced that a comprehensive “Clean Punjab Campaign” will launch across South Punjab, with a focus on Bahawalpur city.

During a visit to the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company’s dump­ing site for the Clean Punjab Campaign, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muham­mad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Direc­tor Aijaz Lashari, Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiaz Allah, and Assistant Workshop Manager Muhammad Waqas assessed the waste flow and landfill ca­pacity. The secretary highlighted that the clean-up operation in Bahawalpur is proceeding in an orderly fashion. However, he said finding an alternate dumping site has become crucial.

The work is underway to identify a new location, he said adding that once land is secured, the current landfill will be covered with soil and convert­ed into a forested area.

He underscored that for monitor­ing the cleanliness efforts, surprise visits will be made daily across Ba­hawalpur as part of the “Clean Pun­jab Campaign”.

As part of the “Ab Gaon Chamkenge” programme, Secretary of Local Gov­ernment Muhammad Amin Owaisi also visited Tibi Izat Ahmedpur East to review ongoing cleanliness, sanita­tion, and hygiene initiatives.

Additionally, on directions of the CM, five model villages will be established in each district to ensure residents have access to essential cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.