Friday, March 01, 2024
Five model villages to be established in each district in south Punjab

Clean Punjab drive to be launched in south Punjab, says LG secy

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Secretary of Local Government for South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi announced that a comprehensive “Clean Punjab Campaign” will launch across South Punjab, with a focus on Bahawalpur city.

During a visit to the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company’s dump­ing site for the Clean Punjab Campaign, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muham­mad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Direc­tor Aijaz Lashari, Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiaz Allah, and Assistant Workshop Manager Muhammad Waqas assessed the waste flow and landfill ca­pacity. The secretary highlighted that the clean-up operation in Bahawalpur is proceeding in an orderly fashion. However, he said finding an alternate dumping site has become crucial. 

The work is underway to identify a new location, he said adding that once land is secured, the current landfill will be covered with soil and convert­ed into a forested area.

Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges

He underscored that for monitor­ing the cleanliness efforts, surprise visits will be made daily across Ba­hawalpur as part of the “Clean Pun­jab Campaign”. 

As part of the “Ab Gaon Chamkenge” programme, Secretary of Local Gov­ernment Muhammad Amin Owaisi also visited Tibi Izat Ahmedpur East to review ongoing cleanliness, sanita­tion, and hygiene initiatives. 

Additionally, on directions of the CM, five model villages will be established in each district to ensure residents have access to essential cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

Our Staff Reporter

