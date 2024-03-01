Former MNA alleges systematic rigging in general election 2024

VAHARI - Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Independent Candidate supported by PTI in NA-158, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, has leveled serious allegations of election rigging in the 2024 elections. Chaudhry asserts that the bounds of fair play were egregiously breached, primarily targeting PTI ticket holders. He disclosed instances where PTI candidates were subjected to intimidation, arbitrary detention, and even relocation, preventing them from accessing their constituencies.
Joined by fellow candidates Rai Zahoor Kharl, Rana Fakhr Islam Khan Numberdar, and Fakhr Iqbal Chaudhry, Chaudhry outlined a litany of irregularities, including the appointment of biased presiding officers, manipulation of polling station results, and the withholding of PTI-backed candidates’ victories. Chaudhry emphasised discrepancies in vote counts, highlighting instances where votes were manipulated to favour opposing candidates, effectively nullifying PTI’s legitimate votes.
He said that the results of PTI-backed candidate who won according to Form 45 were withheld, yet according to Form 45 Tehmina Daultana got 1 lac 3 thousand 96 votes. “Whereas, my votes were more than 190,000,” he added.
Chaudhry condemned the rejection of MPA candidate Zahid Iqbal’s nomination papers and the lack of recourse even in the highest judicial echelons. He pointed out the heavy-handed tactics employed by rival parties, particularly PML-N, and alleged the participation of a “B team” purportedly aligned with Tehreek-e-Insaf, while PTI’s genuine supporters were suppressed.
Calling upon the judiciary and relevant authorities to address the rampant election malpractice, Chaudhry emphasised the need for corrective measures to rectify the injustices suffered. He underscored widespread public support for their cause and urged a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged rigging.