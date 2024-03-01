Former MNA alleges systematic rigging in general election 2024

VAHARI - Former Member of the National As­sembly (MNA) and Independent Can­didate supported by PTI in NA-158, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, has leveled serious allegations of election rig­ging in the 2024 elections. Chaudhry asserts that the bounds of fair play were egregiously breached, primar­ily targeting PTI ticket holders. He disclosed instances where PTI candi­dates were subjected to intimidation, arbitrary detention, and even reloca­tion, preventing them from accessing their constituencies.

Joined by fellow candidates Rai Zahoor Kharl, Rana Fakhr Islam Khan Numberdar, and Fakhr Iqbal Chaudhry, Chaudhry outlined a lit­any of irregularities, including the appointment of biased presiding of­ficers, manipulation of polling sta­tion results, and the withholding of PTI-backed candidates’ victories. Chaudhry emphasised discrepancies in vote counts, highlighting instances where votes were manipulated to fa­vour opposing candidates, effectively nullifying PTI’s legitimate votes.

He said that the results of PTI-backed candidate who won ac­cording to Form 45 were withheld, yet according to Form 45 Tehmina Daultana got 1 lac 3 thousand 96 votes. “Whereas, my votes were more than 190,000,” he added.

Chaudhry condemned the rejection of MPA candidate Zahid Iqbal’s nomi­nation papers and the lack of recourse even in the highest judicial echelons. He pointed out the heavy-handed tac­tics employed by rival parties, particu­larly PML-N, and alleged the participa­tion of a “B team” purportedly aligned with Tehreek-e-Insaf, while PTI’s gen­uine supporters were suppressed.

Calling upon the judiciary and rel­evant authorities to address the ram­pant election malpractice, Chaudhry emphasised the need for corrective measures to rectify the injustices suf­fered. He underscored widespread public support for their cause and urged a swift and thorough investiga­tion into the alleged rigging.