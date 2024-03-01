Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs4.13/litre

ISLAMABAD - The outgoing caretaker government on Thurs­day jacked up the price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre, while maintained the price of high speed diesel (HSD) at the exist­ing level for the first fort­nightly of March 2024.

As part of the fort­nightly revision of prices of petroleum products, on the rec­ommendation of Oil & Gas Regulatory Author­ity (OGRA), the gov­ernment revised the consumers prices, with effect from 1st March, 2024, said a notifica­tion issued by Finance Division here.

The prices of Petrol and Kerosene oil have been upward revised, Light Diesel has been slashed down, while maintained the price of HSD. As per the notification the price of Petrol has been in­creased by Rs 4.13 per litre, while the price of HSD will remain unchanged. Following the hike of Rs4.13 per litre, petrol price will go up to Rs279.75 per litre from the existing Rs275.62 per litre while HSD will stay at the existing from Rs 287.37 per litre.

The price of Kerosene oil has been jacked up by Rs1.44 per litre. Following the hike, the price of Kerosene oil will go up to Rs 190.01 per litre from the existing Rs 188.57 per litre. However, the price of Light Diesel Oil has been slashed by Rs 1.14 per litre for the next fortnightly. After the reduction the price of LDO will go down from ex­isting Rs 171.44 per litre Rs170.30 per litre.