Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt orders ensuring supply of essentials items in Ramazan

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   The Di­visional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday said that the Sindh govern­ment has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strat­egy for providing maxi­mum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan. In a video con­ference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the prepara­tions and arrangements for Ramzan. He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essen­tial food commodities in the required quantities and at notified prices. He called for increased efforts to provide maxi­mum relief to the citi­zens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoard­ing. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was giv­en on setting up Ramzan Sasta Bazar and avaliabil­ity of other food items at subsidized prices.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024