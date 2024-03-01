Govt orders ensuring supply of essentials items in Ramazan

SUKKUR - The Di­visional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday said that the Sindh govern­ment has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strat­egy for providing maxi­mum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan. In a video con­ference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the prepara­tions and arrangements for Ramzan. He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essen­tial food commodities in the required quantities and at notified prices. He called for increased efforts to provide maxi­mum relief to the citi­zens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoard­ing. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was giv­en on setting up Ramzan Sasta Bazar and avaliabil­ity of other food items at subsidized prices.