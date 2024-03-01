Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - A Saudi committee in charge of housing Muslim pilgrims during the upcoming annual Hajj season in the holy city of Makkah has already licensed a total of 1,860 buildings. The licensed buildings can accommodate an estimated 1.2 million pilgrims, according to the government panel. Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Meshal has recently extended the deadline for receiving applications from landlords of such buildings for licensing them until the end of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar month corresponding to May 8. The number of buildings for pilgrims in Makkah, known as the Holy Capital, is expected to eventually exceed 5,000. Nearly 2 million pilgrims from around the world performed Hajj in and around Makkah last year, marking the return of their numbers to pre-pandemic levels. Saudi Arabia has recently disclosed rules for the upcoming Hajj season due next June and stressed early preparations. According to these rules, no specific places would be allotted any more for countries at the Saudi holy sites in the new pilgrimage season, Saudi Minister of Hajj Tawfiq Al Rabiah has said.