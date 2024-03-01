Ibrahimovic 'happy, excited' about new challenge at AC Milan, club owner unveils details about his job

"Who knows AC Milan better than this guy? That's the best player I've ever met, and I'm not talking about the things he's done on the field," Cardinale said at the Financial Times football event for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in London.

Ibrahimovic opened up about his new role at AC Milan and the ownership group Redbird Capital.

Redbird's founder, Gerry Cardinale, says that it was an easy decision to bring the Swede into the company.

"He has enough authority to be my voice to the player group. If I just picked a guy from New York, he would have had a lot less influence. The way Zlatan talks to the players is unique."

Cardinale compares Ibrahimovic to sports stars like Dwayne Johnson and LeBron James.

"I see the same thing in Zlatan. They can step over into my world."

On the question of whether he accepted the offer because of the promise of becoming a billionaire, Zlatan answers with a laugh: "Who says I'm not already one?"

"First of all, I had finished my career three months before I met Gerry. After 20 years, I felt free, and then Gerry made me an offer I couldn't refuse. It opens doors for me." he added.

"I couldn't say no. When I quit, I said I wanted to start from scratch. Then, this opportunity came. I feel like I have a lot to give. When you work with the best, you become the best," Ibrahimovic declared.

"I used to play with these guys. They were my teammates eight months ago. There is a tremendous amount of respect between us and my current role. You have to make certain decisions, not be too kind and think from other perspectives. Think about the club and the future."

"I am still part of the Swedish club Hammarby, just like before. We are working to improve and take steps with Hammarby. This changes nothing," he concluded.