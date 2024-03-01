IHC defers Imran, Bushra’s appeals against convictions

CIPHER, GIFTS CASES VERDICT.

ISLAMABAD - A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday deferred hearing of appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bush­ra Bibi, and former foreign minis­ter Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

The IHC special bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb conducted hearing of these appeals and adjourned the proceed­ings due to non-availability of pros­ecution teams of the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general informed the bench that the appointment of two special prosecutors of FIA in this case is yet to be made and requested the court to defer the case.

Expressing his annoyance over it, Justice Miangul Hassan said that the court is not accepting such things and it is the responsibility of the govern­ment to appoint the prosecutors when the matter is fixed before the court.

The bench also directed the assis­tant attorney general to take notes of the hearing of the case till the ap­pointment of the prosecutor.

Barrister Salman Safdar, represent­ing Imran Khan, informed the bench that the trial court recorded the state­ments of 25 prosecution witnesses till midnight which was unprecedented. He requested the court to suspend Imran’s conviction as well as his 10-years sentence.

Later, the court said that the court will hear them regarding suspension of sentence on the next hearing to be held in next week on Tuesday. It also directed the government to complete the process of appointment of pros­ecutors till then.

In the second appeal related to Toshakhana case, the NAB pros­ecutor sought some time as special prosecutor was not available due to death of someone in his family and requested the court to defer the case till March 11.

However, IHC Chief Justice said that he was not supposed to run the court in this way and directed the NAB to ensure its presence on the next hearing to be held on March 5.

In this matter, Imran, Bushra and Qureshi moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respon­dents. Khan and Qureshi have chal­lenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sen­tenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.