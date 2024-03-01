Imran’s letter to IMF detrimental to national economy: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) and Deputy Secretary General, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-premier Imran Khan’s letter to the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) was detrimental to the national economy. The former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Law while talking to media outside the Parliament House be­fore taking his oath to the newly elected National Assembly said that in what capacity did the PTI founder wrote letter to the IMF, questioning, “Was he the FBR or an economist?”

Tarar said, “Imran Khan must have told the IMF that he was a prisoner and detained under corrup­tion charges.” He added that this attitude would not be allowed further as Khan did not want to end inflation in the national economy as the PML-N regime left inflation at 4% at the conclusion of its term. He also thanked the ally parties especially, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.