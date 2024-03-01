Friday, March 01, 2024
Imran’s letter to IMF tantamount to treason, says Shehbaz Sharif

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) nominee for prime minister’s slot, Sheh­baz Sharif Thursday strongly criticised the founder of PTI for his recent action of writing a letter to the IMF, calling it treason, and citing it as proof of PTI’s animosity and hostil­ity towards the country. 

While talking to media fol­lowing the swearing-in cer­emony at Parliament House, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act of writing to the IMF, stating that it was a deliber­ate attempt to undermine the economy of Pakistan and show disregard for the pos­sible hardship caused by it for the people of Pakistan. 

Shehbaz called out PTI for its hypocrisy and double stan­dards. He said that on one hand they cry foul over the seats lost in the general elections and on the other hand, they celebrate the seats won by them. The only thing common in both these actions was selfish vested interest at the cost of possible damage to Pakistan internally and internationally. This, he said, exposed the PTI founder’s disregard for the interest of the country and its people. 

He emphasised that this letter comes as another detrimental blow to the nation, especially following the recent Cipher fiasco, at a time when the country was facing an economic crisis. Shehbaz further ex­pressed concerns regarding the potential repercus­sions of PTI’s actions. Shehbaz said that only those with ulterior motives against the country would re­sort to such unpatriotic measures. He condemned PTI’s brutal agenda of compromising the people of Pakistan for its petty personal gains. He labeled the act of writing to the IMF as highly condemnable and tantamount to treason. Shehbaz Sharif warned that PTI’s leadership has recklessly crossed all boundar­ies of hostility against the nation. He stressed that such shortsighted actions only aim to exacerbate poverty and deepen the country’s crises. In con­clusion, Shehbaz Sharif urged PTI leadership to re­consider their approach and prioritize the well-be­ing and prosperity of the nation. He emphasized the need for a constructive role in steering Pakistan to­wards progress and stability.

