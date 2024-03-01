Inmate kills fellow in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - An inmate of the central prison Adiala killed a fellow prisoner and injured two others by hitting them with a brick while they were sleeping in a separate cell meant for inmates with psychiatric problems, informed sources on Thursday. The deceased prisoner was identified as Ijaz Rabbani whereas Sheraz Ahmed and Hammad Ali were among maimed inmates, they said. The jail authorities had got registered a murder and attempted murder case against the accused namely Muhammad Ahsan with Saddar Bairooni police and further investigation was on, according to an official of Adiala Jail. As per sources, an inmate Muhammad Ahsan had crafted the handle of water mug into a sharp tool and pulled out a brick from the wall of a cell, housing mentaly disturbed prisoners, by scratching plaster with the sharp tool.
Later, Muhammad Ashan attacked the three inmates Sheraz Ahmed, Ijaz Rabbani and Hammad Ali with brick while they were sleeping by wrapping blankets. Resultantly, the three prisoners suffered fatal injuries and were rushed to jail hospital where the medical officer provided the maimed persons with medical treatment. However, the two inmates Ijaz Rabbani and Hammad Ali were referred to PIMS and another inmate Hammad Ali was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Raja Bazaar, they said. The prisoner Ijaz Rabbani died of serious injuries in the hospital and his body was handed over to heirs for burial by the doctors after carrying out postmortem. “The incident took place in Cell Number 8, housing mentaly disturbed prisoners, in which an inmate attacked and injured three fellow inmates,” said Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich, in a press release, issued here. He said an inmate Ijaz Rabbani died of fatal injuries and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Department Rawalpindi Region had formed a inquiry committed to investigate the incident. He said an action would be taken as per law agaisnt those found involved in the incident following the inquiry report. Meanwhile, another person accused of drug peddling died in police custody in Police Station Nelore where he was brought on physical demand from Adiala Jail by the investigators. The deceased was identified as Badar Zeb, hailing from Kotli Sattian and facing charges of drug peddling, sources said. They said the body was brought to Poly Clinic where the heirs of deceased inmate staged a protest demo while accusing Nelore police of torturing Badar Zeb to death during custody. However, a spokesman to IG Islamabad told media that the accused died of cardiac arrest while doctors are carrying out his postmortem.