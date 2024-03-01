Inmate kills fellow in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - An inmate of the central prison Adi­ala killed a fellow prisoner and in­jured two others by hitting them with a brick while they were sleep­ing in a separate cell meant for in­mates with psychiatric problems, informed sources on Thursday. The deceased prisoner was identi­fied as Ijaz Rabbani whereas Sher­az Ahmed and Hammad Ali were among maimed inmates, they said. The jail authorities had got regis­tered a murder and attempted mur­der case against the accused namely Muhammad Ahsan with Saddar Bai­rooni police and further investiga­tion was on, according to an official of Adiala Jail. As per sources, an in­mate Muhammad Ahsan had craft­ed the handle of water mug into a sharp tool and pulled out a brick from the wall of a cell, housing men­taly disturbed prisoners, by scratch­ing plaster with the sharp tool.

Later, Muhammad Ashan at­tacked the three inmates Sher­az Ahmed, Ijaz Rabbani and Ham­mad Ali with brick while they were sleeping by wrapping blankets. Re­sultantly, the three prisoners suf­fered fatal injuries and were rushed to jail hospital where the medical officer provided the maimed per­sons with medical treatment. How­ever, the two inmates Ijaz Rabbani and Hammad Ali were referred to PIMS and another inmate Hammad Ali was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Raja Bazaar, they said. The prisoner Ijaz Rabbani died of serious injuries in the hospital and his body was handed over to heirs for burial by the doctors after carrying out post­mortem. “The incident took place in Cell Number 8, housing menta­ly disturbed prisoners, in which an inmate attacked and injured three fellow inmates,” said Superinten­dent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich, in a press release, issued here. He said an inmate Ijaz Rabbani died of fatal injuries and Deputy Inspector Gen­eral of Prisons Department Rawal­pindi Region had formed a inqui­ry committed to investigate the incident. He said an action would be taken as per law agaisnt those found involved in the incident fol­lowing the inquiry report. Mean­while, another person accused of drug peddling died in police custo­dy in Police Station Nelore where he was brought on physical de­mand from Adiala Jail by the inves­tigators. The deceased was identi­fied as Badar Zeb, hailing from Kotli Sattian and facing charges of drug peddling, sources said. They said the body was brought to Poly Clinic where the heirs of deceased inmate staged a protest demo while accus­ing Nelore police of torturing Badar Zeb to death during custody. How­ever, a spokesman to IG Islamabad told media that the accused died of cardiac arrest while doctors are carrying out his postmortem.