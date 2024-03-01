Intense rainfall disrupts traffic in Karachi; emergency declared across Sindh

A relentless downpour has engulfed various parts of Karachi, causing widespread disruption since early morning.

Intermittent showers have been reported in Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Tower, Saddar, Old City Area, Federal B Area, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, DHA, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The deluge has inundated roads, crippling the city’s traffic system and creating severe hardships for commuters returning home from work.

The rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, persists in areas including Malir Cantt, Model Colony, and Airport Road, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

According to data released by the Meteorological Department, Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall at 7 mm, followed by Kemari at 5 mm, Qaidabad at 4 mm, Korangi at 2 mm, Orangi at 4.8 mm, and Saadi Town at 2 mm.

Additionally, DHA, Jinnah Terminal, and Old Airport received 1 mm each, while PAF Museum recorded 2.5 mm and the Met Office recorded 1.5 mm.

Meanwhile, water accumulation at the main gate of Cantt Station is causing significant inconvenience for passengers, with no visible efforts made by the administration to address the issue.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi until the night of March 1, with a subsequent drop in temperatures over the next 3 to 4 days. This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure system originating from Balochistan, expected to bring thunderstorms across Sindh.

In response to the forecast, an emergency has been declared in Sindh, with Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro announcing the cancellation of municipal and WASA employees’ holidays.

A rain emergency control room has been established, and all assistant commissioners have been instructed to provide situation reports promptly.