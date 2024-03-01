Interfaith harmony meeting held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - In a bid to promote interfaith harmony, a meeting in Abbot­tabad brought together local leaders from various religious communities and government officials. The attendees includ­ed Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmed Maghise, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid, Maulana Shakilur Rah­man, Shahid Aziz Tanoli of San­gi Development Foundation, Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid, and Awaz Do Pro­gram Coordinator Samina Bibi, along with members from the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh com­munities.

The event served as a plat­form for fostering dialogue and understanding among dif­ferent faiths. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid stressed the importance of peaceful coexist­ence and advocated for the pro­tection of minority rights glob­ally. Babu Jan from the Christian community emphasized the significance of mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs.

During the ceremony, repre­sentatives from various reli­gious associations expressed their perspectives, highlighting the significant contributions of minority leaders to the nation’s development and history. They urged greater acknowledgment and inclusion of these sacrifices in educational curricula.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Maghise emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering a healthy society and stressed the importance of pro­moting interfaith dialogue for mutual understanding and con­flict resolution.

Regional Coordinator Sha­hid Aziz Tanoli, represent­ing the district administration and Sangi Development Foun­dation, pledged to uphold citi­zens’ rights. He urged Muslim and Christian leaders to initi­ate discussions in mosques and churches to promote awareness and foster interfaith harmony among the populace.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to fos­tering tolerance, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities for the collective well-being of society.