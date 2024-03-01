Interfaith harmony meeting held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - In a bid to promote interfaith harmony, a meeting in Abbottabad brought together local leaders from various religious communities and government officials. The attendees included Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmed Maghise, District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid, Maulana Shakilur Rahman, Shahid Aziz Tanoli of Sangi Development Foundation, Zakir Paul Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javaid, and Awaz Do Program Coordinator Samina Bibi, along with members from the Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities.
The event served as a platform for fostering dialogue and understanding among different faiths. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and advocated for the protection of minority rights globally. Babu Jan from the Christian community emphasized the significance of mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs.
During the ceremony, representatives from various religious associations expressed their perspectives, highlighting the significant contributions of minority leaders to the nation’s development and history. They urged greater acknowledgment and inclusion of these sacrifices in educational curricula.
Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Maghise emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering a healthy society and stressed the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue for mutual understanding and conflict resolution.
Regional Coordinator Shahid Aziz Tanoli, representing the district administration and Sangi Development Foundation, pledged to uphold citizens’ rights. He urged Muslim and Christian leaders to initiate discussions in mosques and churches to promote awareness and foster interfaith harmony among the populace.
The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering tolerance, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities for the collective well-being of society.