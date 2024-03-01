‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes

LAHORE - The Punjab University Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) organised the closing ceremony of two-day 9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at Al Raazi Hall, here on Thursday. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Rector University of Lahore Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, researchers, experts from industries, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood underscored the significance of such initiatives within a university setting and highlighted their potential benefits for students, researchers and industrialists. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from the knowledge and outcomes generated from the summit. He expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Director ORIC and his team for successfully organising the summit. Dr Muhammad Ashraf expressed his appreciation for the inauguration of the Summit 2024 and emphasised the significance of fostering strong academia-industry linkages. Dr Shakil Ahmed thanked the participant and acknowledged the support of his team. He said that in the summit featuring 56 selected ideas for stalls including 40 per cent from industry, 40 oral presentations, 79 poster presentations and 4 engaging interactive sessions. He said that the event has effectively fulfilled its purpose of bridging the gap between academia and industry, playing a crucial role in advancing research to meet the current national requirements and demands