‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes

LAHORE - The Punjab University Office of Re­search Innovation and Commerciali­sation (ORIC) organised the closing ceremony of two-day 9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at Al Raazi Hall, here on Thursday. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mah­mood, Rector University of Lahore Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, research­ers, experts from industries, faculty members and a large number of stu­dents were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood underscored the significance of such initiatives within a university setting and highlighted their potential benefits for students, researchers and industrialists. He em­phasised the importance of ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from the knowledge and outcomes generated from the summit. He expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Director ORIC and his team for successfully organis­ing the summit. Dr Muhammad Ashraf expressed his appreciation for the in­auguration of the Summit 2024 and emphasised the significance of foster­ing strong academia-industry linkages. Dr Shakil Ahmed thanked the partici­pant and acknowledged the support of his team. He said that in the summit featuring 56 selected ideas for stalls in­cluding 40 per cent from industry, 40 oral presentations, 79 poster presen­tations and 4 engaging interactive ses­sions. He said that the event has effec­tively fulfilled its purpose of bridging the gap between academia and indus­try, playing a crucial role in advancing research to meet the current national requirements and demands