Islamabad DC gets six-month jail for committing contempt of court

Declaring that Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon had committing contempt of court, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday awarded him six months jail.

The court said said MPO issued by the deputy commissioner against Shehryar Afridi was illegal. The IHC, however, exonerated Saddar SP of charges leveled against him.

The court further said the sentence would remain suspended for a month. The court also sentenced SHO Nasir Manzoor for two months, besides imposing a fine of Rs0.1 million on him.

The court further said if the sentence of deputy commissioner is not suspended as a result of an appeal within 30 days, he should be arrested.