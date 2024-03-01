Friday, March 01, 2024
JUI-F won't join coalition govt: Haidri

Web Desk
8:45 PM | March 01, 2024
Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghfoor Haidri has said the JUI-F is firm on its stance of not joining the government.

Giving his reaction to the meeting between PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Haidri said both the leaders were happy and there were a few developments in the meeting.

Haidri said the JUI-F had taken a big decision and could not revise without going to the general council.

The meetings of general councils have been called on March 3 and 7 in Sindh and Punjab, respectively

The meeting of the central general council would be held after the moth of Ramazan where the decision would be ratified.

