JUI-F won't join coalition govt: Haidri

Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghfoor Haidri has said the JUI-F is firm on its stance of not joining the government.

Giving his reaction to the meeting between PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Haidri said both the leaders were happy and there were a few developments in the meeting.

Haidri said the JUI-F had taken a big decision and could not revise without going to the general council.

The meetings of general councils have been called on March 3 and 7 in Sindh and Punjab, respectively

The meeting of the central general council would be held after the moth of Ramazan where the decision would be ratified.