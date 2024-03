KARACHI - In preparation for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches in the city, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has been tasked with a series of initiatives aimed at enhanc­ing the city’s infrastructure and beautifying its roads. On the direction of Director General, KDA, Naveed Anwar, the authority was focusing on en­suring lane markings, installing new signboards, and beautifying roads stretching from Metropole to Airport and Karsaz to National Stadium.